Surfside memorial wall taken down in order to preserve items left to honor victims

SURFSIDE, Fla. – It was an emotional day in Surfside on Monday as the memorial built to pay tribute to the victims of the condo collapse was taken down.

The Wall of Hope is where family and friends would gather to remember the 98 victims who died when the Champlain Towers South building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24.

Members of the History Miami Museum worked all day to remove hundreds of items and take them to an off-site storage facility to be preserved and kept safe.

“It’s hurricane season in South Florida and so we wanted to make sure we got all of these items when they were in the best shape they were in so we could preserve them for generations to come,” said Michele Reese Granger with History Miami Museum.

The removal comes as the site where the condo building collapsed has been officially put on the market.

Miami-Dade County Judge Michael Hanzman approved the sale.

A private bidder offered $120 million for the oceanfront property earlier this month. Live bidding on the property will happen at an upcoming date.

Ad

Additionally, efforts are ongoing to create a memorial for the victims next to the site.