Officers find man shot dead inside black car in Lauderhill

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Lauderhill, Crime
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Officers are investigating how a man ended up dead on Wednesday inside a black Nissan Altima in Lauderhill.

Officers found the man dead about 11:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Cypress Grove Apartments at 4200 NW 19 St., according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue personnel declared the man dead. He was in the driver’s seat of the car after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

About the Author:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

