Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts roundtable with educators about ending standardized testing

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a roundtable with Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

The two are in Niceville, Fla. at C.W. Ruckel Middle School to address the public.

DeSantis recently announced a legislative proposal that would bring the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) to an end and create a new program that would track student progress and help them develop individually.

The plan, according to Florida’s governor, is to replace it with a progress monitoring system called the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (F.A.S.T.). He says the new progress monitoring will take hours instead of days, calling for 75% less testing and allowing more time for learning.

When announcing the proposal last week, DeSantis said that it will be a priority in the upcoming legislative session to replace the “outdated” standardized testing system.

Ad

The idea of replacing the FSA was quickly met by support from school leaders and teachers.