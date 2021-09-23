Psychiatrist arrested in Georgia over child sex abuse cases in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gentry Fry said he was the victim of Dr. Tom Wyatt’s sexual abuse when he was a little boy in southwest Miami-Dade County. He said he went from being a happy kid to spiraling down with posttraumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues.

Fry said Wyatt, a 65-year-old psychiatrist also known as Thomas Clayton Wyatt, didn’t just abuse him. Fry said his abuser also sexually abused two of his friends when they were little boys. Wyatt was a University of Miami student at the time.

“He was just a neighborhood fixture,” Fry, 49, said about Wyatt and how he gained their trust.

Fry said one of Wyatt’s victims was a 6-year-old boy who is now an adult and remembers when Wyatt showed him pornography before he sexually assaulted him and continued the abuse for months. Wyatt allegedly drugged the boys.

Fry said he and his lifelong friend didn’t talk about the sexual abuse until they were adults. They reported it to the police in August. Wyatt had a practice in Chatsworth, Georgia when Miami-Dade Police Department obtained a warrant to arrest him for the alleged crimes committed more than four decades ago.

“Hopefully, he was not still hurting kids,” Fry said, adding he suspects Wyatt has likely drugged and abused other boys.

Wyatt was recently extradited to Miami-Dade County and booked on Sept. 10. On Wednesday night, he was being held at the Metrowest Detention Center in Doral without bond. He is facing two counts of sexual battery on a minor by an adult. His next hearing is at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 1.