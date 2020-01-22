Jessica Simpson discloses struggles with addiction, sex abuse

MIAMI – When Jessica Simpson was starring in MTV’s “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica,” she was struggling with addiction. The reality TV show aired from 2003 to 2005 when she and Nick Lachey got divorced.

“I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” Simpson wrote in her new memoir, “Open Book,” according to People Magazine.

Simson also disclosed a family friend sexually abused her when she was six years old and she didn’t tell her parents until she was 12 years old. The singer and fashion designer believes the undealt pain from the trauma was fueling her addiction.

Simpson told People she got sober in November 2017, three years after she wed Eric Johnson, the father of her three children: 7-year-old Maxwell, 6-year-old Ace and 10-month-old Birdie.