Grieving family identifies victim of crash killing 2, injuring 5 in Miami Gardens

Videos showing a reckless driver might be able to provide clues for the detectives who are investigating the cause of a recent fatal crash in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A witness recorded a video showing a reckless driver just before a recent crash that killed a man and a woman and injured five people in Miami-Dade County.

The grieving families identified the two dead as Lubman Lawrence, a 64-year-old father of two, and Taiice Davis, a 42-year-old mother of four, relatives said.

Noberta Morales, Lawrence’s ex-wife, described him as a hard-working man who was outgoing and reliable. Shazz Browne, Davis’ aunt, described her as a dedicated mother.

The crash was about 2 a.m., on Saturday, at Northwest 183rd Street and 38th Court in Miami Gardens.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal multi-vehicle crash to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.