Grieving family identifies victim of crash killing 2, injuring 5 in Miami Gardens

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens
Videos showing a reckless driver might be able to provide clues for the detectives who are investigating the cause of a recent fatal crash in Miami Gardens.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A witness recorded a video showing a reckless driver just before a recent crash that killed a man and a woman and injured five people in Miami-Dade County.

The grieving families identified the two dead as Lubman Lawrence, a 64-year-old father of two, and Taiice Davis, a 42-year-old mother of four, relatives said.

Noberta Morales, Lawrence’s ex-wife, described him as a hard-working man who was outgoing and reliable. Shazz Browne, Davis’ aunt, described her as a dedicated mother.

The crash was about 2 a.m., on Saturday, at Northwest 183rd Street and 38th Court in Miami Gardens.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal multi-vehicle crash to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

