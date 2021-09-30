Man arrested 4 years after allegedly setting pregnant girlfriend on fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a man this week, four years after he was accused of dousing his pregnant girlfriend with a flammable liquid and then setting her on fire in Hialeah.

Noel Grullon, now 36, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The incident occurred the morning of July 27, 2017, following an argument over infidelity, authorities said.

According to his arrest warrant, Grullon, who is also known as Noel Castro, went outside, grabbed a container of gasoline or some other type of flammable liquid, went back inside their home and poured the liquid over his girlfriend.

Police said he then took out a lighter and set the victim on fire in front of her 4-year-old and 1-year-old children from a previous relationship.

According to authorities, the now 32-year-old victim was pregnant with Grullon’s child at the time of the incident.

After being set on fire, the woman took off her shirt and jumped into the shower to extinguish the flames.

She drove to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood before being transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for second-degree burns, authorities said.

Police said she spent five days in the hospital before being released.

According to the warrant, the victim told detectives that she was one month along in her pregnancy and that Grullon knew the baby was his.

Grullon has been at large ever since.

According to the arrest warrant, at the time of the incident Grullon was on felony probation for armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated battery after serving a 12-year prison sentence.

He now faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.