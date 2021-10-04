Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Officers rescue National Suicide Prevention Hotline caller from drowning, police say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach, Mental Health
Police officers respond to the beach to help a man on Sunday night in Miami Beach.
Police officers respond to the beach to help a man on Sunday night in Miami Beach. (MBPD)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man called the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8277 just before getting into the water with a heavy backpack in an attempt to drown on Sunday night in Miami Beach.

The staff at the prevention hotline called the police for help. Officers responded to the beach, found the man, and pulled him out of the water near Collins Avenue and 32nd Street.

The incident report identifies the uniformed police officers who jumped into the water to rescue the man as Sgt. Delgado and Officers Moreno and Carballo.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Mount Sinai Medical Center. According to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, the man remained hospitalized on Monday and was in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email