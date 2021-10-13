A ‘candy wonderland’ is coming to Miami just in time for Halloween

AVENTURA, Fla. – If you’ve been looking for a sweet way to spend the day with your kids, a new interactive exhibit inside of Aventura Mall may just do the trick (although your dentist may not approve of it).

From the creators of “Candytopia” comes Miami Sweet, a new immersive experience founded by Jackie Sorkin and her company, Candy Kingdom, that’s entirely candy-themed.

According to organizers, the concept will “combine art, entertainment, and retail to deliver an unforgettable visit that ignites the imagination.”

The exhibition, which opens inside of Aventura Mall on Oct. 15, features a 12-room, fully-interactive space and “colossal” candy art.

Miami Sweet opens on Oct. 15 in Aventura Mall. (Courtesy of Miami Sweet)

As visitors enter the space, they’ll be greeted with “tropical music accompanying a colorful confetti dance party” before entering unique and colorful South Florida-themed rooms.

One of those rooms is entirely Versace-themed.

“It’s been dark out there for almost two years now. It was time for me to create something that stands as a reminder that life is beautiful and nothing can steal our joy,” says founder Sorkin. “This is my answer to the hardship, providing everyone with a care-free opportunity where your only job is just to have fun, come play, and make sweet memories.”

Miami Sweet is located inside of Aventura Mall at 19501 Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura. It will open to the public on Oct. 15 and will run until February of 2022.

For more information, click here.