Video shows serial burglar who shot at Miami officers, police say

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Surveillance video shows a serial burglar who was involved in a police-involved shooting before he was arrested.
MIAMI – Surveillance video shows a man walking through a gate before creeping into a family’s backyard near North Miami Avenue. He rummaged through their stuff. Detectives said it was Daniel Hernandez, a serial burglar.

Hernandez appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Friday. He is also accused of shooting at Miami police officers during one of his crime sprees in El Portal. Officers finally caught up to him on Wednesday.

The officers he had shot at responded to one of his burglaries. They heard a sound in the bushes and someone running.

Hours later, they saw Hernandez with a bike; he was carrying a leaf blower, police said. Hernandez ran, resisted arrest, and was tased, police said. Miami Fire Rescue took him to the hospital.

