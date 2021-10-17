Clear icon
84º
wplg logo

Local News

Vehicle slams into Miami-Dade church, badly damaging building

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County
A car crashed into a church in Northeast Miami-Dade, leaving a big mess behind.
A car crashed into a church in Northeast Miami-Dade, leaving a big mess behind.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crashed into a church in Northeast Miami-Dade, leaving a big mess behind.

The place of worship was badly damaged in the incident that happened around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The church is located on Northeast 147th Street and Dixie Highway.

Miami-Dade police officers, as well as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the church, where they found a red Toyota Camry lodged inside.

Thankfully, those crews told Local 10 News that no one at the church was hurt.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the car’s driver or say whether they will be facing any charges.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter