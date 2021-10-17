Vehicle slams into Miami-Dade church, badly damaging building

A car crashed into a church in Northeast Miami-Dade, leaving a big mess behind.

The place of worship was badly damaged in the incident that happened around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The church is located on Northeast 147th Street and Dixie Highway.

Miami-Dade police officers, as well as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the church, where they found a red Toyota Camry lodged inside.

Thankfully, those crews told Local 10 News that no one at the church was hurt.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the car’s driver or say whether they will be facing any charges.