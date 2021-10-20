Cloudy icon
Retired U.S. Marine turned ex-BSO deputy returns to Aventura after FBI arrest over Jan. 6 insurrection

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Julio Chang — a retired U.S. Marine and former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy — was in Aventura on Wednesday when he said he doesn’t need the public to know his side of the story.
AVENTURA, Fla. – Julio Chang — a retired U.S. Marine and former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy — was back home in Aventura on Wednesday. He said he doesn’t need the public to know his side of the story.

FBI Special Agents arrested Chang, who retired as a lieutenant in 2005, on Tuesday accusing him of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“I appreciate you coming to my house and visiting me, but I would rather remain silent and let my attorney handle the whole process,” Chang, 55, said.

Photographs and videos on Facebook and AT&T phone records are part of the evidence against Chang, according to FBI Special Agent Colin Gregory.

Surveillance video shows him just after 3 p.m. walking into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, according to Gregory, records show.

Chang is facing four misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

