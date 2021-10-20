Mostly Cloudy icon
78º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Former Broward Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for participating in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Aventura, Miami-Dade County, Crime
A former employee with the Broward Sheriff’s Office is facing charges for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.
A former employee with the Broward Sheriff’s Office is facing charges for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

AVENTURA, Fla. – A former employee with the Broward Sheriff’s Office is facing charges for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Julio Cesar Chang was arrested in Aventura on Tuesday, records show.

The FBI received an anonymous tip about Chang, who posted photos of himself on the Capitol grounds on his Facebook page with the caption, “The deplorables have taken back our country.”

Surveillance images also captured Chang inside the Capitol building, entering through the rotunda door. Cell phone records were also used to confirm Chang’s whereabouts that day.

The arrest comes as the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attach has unanimously recommended to hold Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter