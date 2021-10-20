Former Broward Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for participating in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

A former employee with the Broward Sheriff’s Office is facing charges for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

AVENTURA, Fla. – A former employee with the Broward Sheriff’s Office is facing charges for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Julio Cesar Chang was arrested in Aventura on Tuesday, records show.

The FBI received an anonymous tip about Chang, who posted photos of himself on the Capitol grounds on his Facebook page with the caption, “The deplorables have taken back our country.”

Surveillance images also captured Chang inside the Capitol building, entering through the rotunda door. Cell phone records were also used to confirm Chang’s whereabouts that day.

The arrest comes as the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attach has unanimously recommended to hold Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.