4 injured after driver crashes into outdoor dining area in Hollywood

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood
A woman crashed into a restaurant's outdoor area on Tuesday night in downtown Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Calvin Rahman said he and his girlfriend were eating outside on Tuesday night in downtown Hollywood when a woman crashed into the restaurant’s outdoor dining area.

“She comes right up on the curb, smacks that table. When she smacks the table, she comes out. The lady is screaming ... she looked like she was about to take off and run,” Rahman said.

Four people, including the driver, were injured near the intersection of Harrison Street and South 20th Avenue. The Hollywood Police Department is investigating.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

