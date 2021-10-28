Deputy involved in multi-vehicle crash in Hollywood

Sky 10 flies over the scene where a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a crash in Hollywood on Thursday morning.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a multi-car crash Thursday morning at the intersection of State Road 7 and Hollywood Boulevard, authorities confirm.

A BSO spokeswoman said the deputy is OK and that Hollywood police will be investigating the wreck. The deputy was in an unmarked Chevy Tahoe and just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, the spokeswoman said.

Hollywood police say that the BSO cruiser struck in the crash was “not involved in any active investigation.”

Sky 10 flew over the scene where traffic was at least temporarily blocked.

No further information was immediately available.

Sky 10 flies over the scene in Hollywood where a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a crash Thursday. (WPLG)

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

