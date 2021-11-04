78º
wplg logo

Local News

Local charity takes bullet donations and turns them into jewelry

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Hollywood, Opa-locka, Miami-Dade County, Broward County
Bullets 4 Life (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida non-profit is honoring fallen Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino in a unique way.

Bullets 4 Life takes bullets off the street and turns them into jewelry.

When a bullet is donated, its casing is taken apart and used as part of a bracelet.

One was donated by an Opa-locka police officer as a way to remember Chirino.

In the year 2020, more than 20,000 Americans were killed by gun violence.

Last month, while on duty, 28-year-old Officer Chirino was shot and killed responding to a burglary call.

Men and women in uniform across the country mourned his loss, including that Opa-locka police officer who never met Chirino.

Susan Kennedy, through her organization Bullets 4 Life, destroys bullets and turns them into bracelets.

The non-profit was founded in 2016 and it’s already collected more than 10,000 bullets nationwide.

Some of those donated were to honor fallen officers.

“These officers are human beings too,” Kennedy said. “They’re putting their life out there.”

For every bracelet purchased t honor Chirino, one will be donated to the officer’s family members.

For more information on how to donate to Bullets 4 Life, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram