2 dead, 3 injured after crash during police chase in southwest Miami-Dade, police say

Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that was related to a police chase on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash during a police chase on Thursday evening in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade traffic homicide detectives were in the area of the crash — U.S. 1 at Southwest 152nd Street in Palmetto Bay — on Thursday night and it remained closed early Friday morning.

The man who died was in a white Lexus sports utility vehicle and the woman who died was driving a gray Chevy Trailblazer when both vehicles crashed, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Officers in a patrol car had ordered the driver of the Lexus to stop on U.S. 1 near Southwest 172nd Street, but the driver fled northbound, according to Zabaleta, a spokesman for the police department.

The woman in the Chevy Trailblazer was turning eastbound at 152nd Street from the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 when the Lexus struck the Chevy near a Mobil gas station, police said.

“We have people that are sitting in their homes, mourning the loss of a loved one that had nothing to do with this, and our hearts and our heartfelt condolences go to the families because we don’t want anybody to lose their lives,” Zabaleta said.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.