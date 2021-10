Investigators are looking into a multi-car crash in Miami-Dade County.

At least three cars were involved in the crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

The scene was along Northwest 188th Street and State Road 7.

Fire rescue officials said several people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash but did not give an exact number.

Authorities are still working to establish the cause of the collision.