3 teens charged as adults in killing of 18-year-old in Miramar

Three teenagers have been indicted on murder charges by a grand jury in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Three teenagers are now being charged as adults in the October killing of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant in Miramar.

Andre Clements, 17, and Christie Parisien, 17, and Jaslyn Smith, 16, have been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 17 incident.

Police say the three planned Grant’s stabbing death, citing chilling text messages detailing their plan. Their evidence included surveillance images that put all three teens at the crime scene in Miramar.

Regarding the indictment, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in part: “After considering all of the available facts, evidence, and circumstances, Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor and a panel of senior prosecutors decided the case should be presented to a grand jury. The grand jury determined that first-degree murder was the appropriate charge.”

Police documents show investigators believe the violent killing was over all over a girl.

According to authorities, Grant had consensual sex with Clements’ ex-girlfriend.

Police say when Clements found out, he texted his new girlfriend, Parisien, “Murder will definitely happen soon,” “it’ll be bloody,” and, “help me kill him.”

Detectives say Parisien lured Grant out of his Miramar apartment to a stairwell on Oct. 17 where Clements and Smith were waiting for him.

Investigators say that’s when they stabbed him in the neck with a knife, and in the chest with a sword, before dumping his body in bushes, and lighting a fire to try to burn the evidence.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Grant’s mother’s pay for his funeral expenses.