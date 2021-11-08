Man gunned down at intersection in Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred exactly two weeks apart at the same intersection.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens that occurred Sunday at the same intersection where another man was gunned down just a few weeks ago.

The shootings don’t appear to be related, but they happened at the same intersection exactly two weeks apart.

Officers at the Miami Gardens Police Department are still searching for a suspect and a motive in both incidents.

Both shootings occurred at the intersection of Northwest 199th Street and Northwest 29th Court.

In the latest incident, a yellow tarp covered the victim’s body in the driver’s seat of a gray SUV.

The bullets went flying around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police haven’t released any information on the circumstances of the shooting, only saying that it involved a man and a woman.

Just two weeks ago, there was another shooting at the same intersection.

One man was killed and another was critically injured.

Police didn’t release any information on what led to that shooting either.

Police have also not released the identity of the victims.

Anyone with further information about either shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.