COVID-19 vaccine campaign for public school students starts in Broward

Broward County Public Schools and the Florida Department of Health partnered to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to students at about 100 schools.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Some public schools in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are providing the Pfizer-BionTech COVID-19 vaccine to students who are 5 years old or older and have a completed two-page Florida Department of Health consent form.

A team was administering the first shots at Tradewinds Elementary School in Coconut Creek and 13 other schools on Wednesday. The teams will return to the schools to administer the second dose to the same students, so they can complete inoculation.

“I am kind of nervous because I don’t really like shots,” said Sofia Singleton, a second-grade student who received her first dose at Tradewinds Elementary School.

The FDOH teams will be delivering the vaccines to about 191 Pre-K centers, elementary and middle schools in Broward County. A University of Miami Health mobile clinic is also traveling through schools in Miami-Dade County.

Ad

“A lot of people don’t have a certain pediatrician,” Sofia’s mother, Rose Singleton, said. “Some people don’t have insurance, so I think it’s great that they can come to the school.”

Kat De Muynck is among the parents who are still worried about the vaccine’s safety and the rare but possible side effects.

“I am just going to wait a little bit longer to see what happens with the heart murmur issue that we heard about,” De Muynck said.

The school districts announced on Tuesday parents will be able to opt-out of having their children use face masks at school. Noah Vidal, a second-grade student at Tradewinds Elementary School, said he plans to continue using his.

“I think you should wear a mask, just in case someone has the cough or they don’t sneeze on you,” Noah said.

Related guide: Schools offer free COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Miami-Dade, Broward

Ad

On Wednesday, the Broward vaccination teams were also at Country Hills, Eagle Ridge, Heron Heights, Park Trails, Riverglades, Quiet Waters, Winston Park, Coral Park, Forest Hills, James S. Hunt, Park Springs, Parkside, and Westchester.

They will be administering vaccines at these schools on Friday: Coral Springs PK-8, Challenger, Maplewood, Ramblewood, Riverside, Tamarac, Country Isles, Eagle Point, Everglades, Gator Run, Indian Trace, Manatee Bay, North Lauderdale PK-8, and Cresthaven.

In Miami-Dade County, the University of Miami Health’s pediatric mobile clinic was visiting North Miami Senior High School from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Here is the Broward County schedule:

Nov. 10, Dec. 1, Jan. 19, and Feb. 9

Country Hills



Eagle Ridge



Heron Heights



Park Trails



Riverglades



Quiet Waters



Tradewinds



Winston Park



Coral Park



Forest Hills



James S. Hunt



Park Springs



Parkside



Westchester



Nov. 12, Dec. 3, Jan. 20, and Feb. 10

Coral Springs PK-8



Challenger



Maplewood



Ramblewood



Riverside



Tamarac



Country Isles



Eagle Point



Everglades



Gator Run



Indian Trace



Manatee Bay



North Lauderdale PK-8



Cresthaven



Nov. 15, Dec. 6, Jan. 21, and Feb. 11

Deerfield Beach



Deerfield Park



Norcrest



Park Ridge



Tedder



C. Robert Markham



Charles Drew



Cypress



McNab



Palmview



Pompano Beach



Sanders Park



Floranada



Lloyd Estates



Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Jan. 28, and Feb. 18

North Andrews Gardens



Oakland Park



Broadview



Castle Hill



Endeavour Primary



Larkdale



Lauderhill Paul Turner



Oriole



Park Lakes



Royal Palm



Banyan



Discovery



Horizon



Nob Hill



Nov. 17, Dec. 8, Feb. 1, and Feb. 22

Ad

Sandpiper



Village



Welleby



Bayview



Bennett



Harbordale



North Side



Virginia Shuman Young



Walker



Wilton Manors



Broward Estates



Dillard Elementary



King, Martin Luther



Marshall, Thurgood



Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Feb. 7, and Feb. 28

Rock Island



Sunland Park



Westwood Heights



Central Park



Mirror Lake



Peters



Sawgrass



Croissant Park



North Fork



Riverland



Stephen Foster



Meadowbrook



Plantation



Plantation Park



Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Feb. 9, and March 2

Tropical



Nova Blanche Foreman



Nova Dwight D Eisenhower



Flamingo



Fox Trail



Silver Ridge



Cooper City



Embassy Creek



Griffin



Lakeside



Palm Cove



Pasadena Lakes



Pembroke Lakes



Pines Lakes



Dec. 14, Jan. 4, and Jan. 25

Silver Palms



Atlantic West



Coconut Creek



Liberty



Margate



Morrow



Pinewood



Colbert



Lake Forest



Watkins



Gulfstream Academy



Davie



Driftwood



Mary M. Bethune



Dec. 15, Jan. 5, and Jan. 26

Sheridan Hills



Sheridan Park



Stirling



Boulevard Heights



Hollywood Park



Orange Brook



Pembroke Pines



West Hollywood



Fairway



Miramar



Sea Castle



Sunshine



Annabel C. Perry PK-8



Coconut Palm



Dec. 16, Jan. 6, and Jan. 27

Coral Cove



Dolphin Bay



Silver Lakes



Silver Shores



Sunset Lakes



Collins



Dania



Hollywood Central



Hollywood Hills



Oakridge



Beachside Montessori



Chapel Trail



Hawkes Bluff



Panther Run



Jan. 12, Feb. 2, and Feb. 23

Margate Middle



Silver Lakes Middle



Sawgrass Springs Middle



Forest Glen Middle



Cross Creek Center



Cypress Run Center



Deerfield Beach Middle



Bright Horizons Center



Crystal Lake Middle



Pompano Beach Middle



Dave Thomas Center



Millenium 6-12



Lauderhill 6-12



Jan. 13, Feb. 3, and Feb. 24

Lyons Creek Middle



James S. Rickards Middle



Coral Springs Middle



Westglades Middle



Ramblewood Middle



Lauderdale Lakes Middle



Falcon Cove Middle



Tequesta Trace Middle



William Dandy Middle



Wingate Oaks Center



Sunrise Middle



Silver Trail Middle



Dillard 6-12



Jan. 14, Feb. 4, and Feb. 25

Whiddon-Rogers Center



Bair Middle



Westpine Middle



Plantation Middle



Seminole Middle



Pine Ridge Education Center



Nova Middle



New River Middle



Seagull Center



Indian Ridge Middle



Pioneer Middle



Olsen Middle



Parkway Middle



Jan. 18, Feb. 8, and March 1

Glades Middle



Pines Middle



Walter C. Young Middle



McNicol Middle



Lanier-James Center



Attucks Middle



Driftwood Middle



The Quest Center



Apollo Middle



New Renaissance Middle



Henry D Perry Center



Whispering Pines Center



MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

U-Health pediatric mobile clinic to visits 8 schools in November

Miami-Dade County Public Schools partnered with the University of Miami Health System to have the pediatric mobile clinic visit eight schools in November to provide students with free vaccines.

This week’s schedule

The clinic will be at North Miami Senior High School for two days: from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Next week’s schedule

12:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 16, at Arch Creek Elementary



10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Gertrude K. Edelman/Sabal Palm Elementary



10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Linda Lentil K-8 Center



9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at John F. Kennedy Middle



12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center



10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at South Miami Heights Elementary



10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Booker T. Washington Senior High



12:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at John F. Kennedy Middle



For more information about the U-Health mobile clinic or to schedule an appointment, call 305-243-2059