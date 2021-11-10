COVID-19 vaccine campaign for public school students starts in Broward

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Some public schools in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are providing the Pfizer-BionTech COVID-19 vaccine to students who are 5 years old or older and have a completed two-page Florida Department of Health consent form.
A team was administering the first shots at Tradewinds Elementary School in Coconut Creek and 13 other schools on Wednesday. The teams will return to the schools to administer the second dose to the same students, so they can complete inoculation.
“I am kind of nervous because I don’t really like shots,” said Sofia Singleton, a second-grade student who received her first dose at Tradewinds Elementary School.
The FDOH teams will be delivering the vaccines to about 191 Pre-K centers, elementary and middle schools in Broward County. A University of Miami Health mobile clinic is also traveling through schools in Miami-Dade County.
“A lot of people don’t have a certain pediatrician,” Sofia’s mother, Rose Singleton, said. “Some people don’t have insurance, so I think it’s great that they can come to the school.”
Kat De Muynck is among the parents who are still worried about the vaccine’s safety and the rare but possible side effects.
“I am just going to wait a little bit longer to see what happens with the heart murmur issue that we heard about,” De Muynck said.
The school districts announced on Tuesday parents will be able to opt-out of having their children use face masks at school. Noah Vidal, a second-grade student at Tradewinds Elementary School, said he plans to continue using his.
“I think you should wear a mask, just in case someone has the cough or they don’t sneeze on you,” Noah said.
On Wednesday, the Broward vaccination teams were also at Country Hills, Eagle Ridge, Heron Heights, Park Trails, Riverglades, Quiet Waters, Winston Park, Coral Park, Forest Hills, James S. Hunt, Park Springs, Parkside, and Westchester.
They will be administering vaccines at these schools on Friday: Coral Springs PK-8, Challenger, Maplewood, Ramblewood, Riverside, Tamarac, Country Isles, Eagle Point, Everglades, Gator Run, Indian Trace, Manatee Bay, North Lauderdale PK-8, and Cresthaven.
In Miami-Dade County, the University of Miami Health’s pediatric mobile clinic was visiting North Miami Senior High School from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Here is the Broward County schedule:
Nov. 10, Dec. 1, Jan. 19, and Feb. 9
- Country Hills
- Eagle Ridge
- Heron Heights
- Park Trails
- Riverglades
- Quiet Waters
- Tradewinds
- Winston Park
- Coral Park
- Forest Hills
- James S. Hunt
- Park Springs
- Parkside
- Westchester
Nov. 12, Dec. 3, Jan. 20, and Feb. 10
- Coral Springs PK-8
- Challenger
- Maplewood
- Ramblewood
- Riverside
- Tamarac
- Country Isles
- Eagle Point
- Everglades
- Gator Run
- Indian Trace
- Manatee Bay
- North Lauderdale PK-8
- Cresthaven
Nov. 15, Dec. 6, Jan. 21, and Feb. 11
- Deerfield Beach
- Deerfield Park
- Norcrest
- Park Ridge
- Tedder
- C. Robert Markham
- Charles Drew
- Cypress
- McNab
- Palmview
- Pompano Beach
- Sanders Park
- Floranada
- Lloyd Estates
Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Jan. 28, and Feb. 18
- North Andrews Gardens
- Oakland Park
- Broadview
- Castle Hill
- Endeavour Primary
- Larkdale
- Lauderhill Paul Turner
- Oriole
- Park Lakes
- Royal Palm
- Banyan
- Discovery
- Horizon
- Nob Hill
Nov. 17, Dec. 8, Feb. 1, and Feb. 22
- Sandpiper
- Village
- Welleby
- Bayview
- Bennett
- Harbordale
- North Side
- Virginia Shuman Young
- Walker
- Wilton Manors
- Broward Estates
- Dillard Elementary
- King, Martin Luther
- Marshall, Thurgood
Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Feb. 7, and Feb. 28
- Rock Island
- Sunland Park
- Westwood Heights
- Central Park
- Mirror Lake
- Peters
- Sawgrass
- Croissant Park
- North Fork
- Riverland
- Stephen Foster
- Meadowbrook
- Plantation
- Plantation Park
Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Feb. 9, and March 2
- Tropical
- Nova Blanche Foreman
- Nova Dwight D Eisenhower
- Flamingo
- Fox Trail
- Silver Ridge
- Cooper City
- Embassy Creek
- Griffin
- Lakeside
- Palm Cove
- Pasadena Lakes
- Pembroke Lakes
- Pines Lakes
Dec. 14, Jan. 4, and Jan. 25
- Silver Palms
- Atlantic West
- Coconut Creek
- Liberty
- Margate
- Morrow
- Pinewood
- Colbert
- Lake Forest
- Watkins
- Gulfstream Academy
- Davie
- Driftwood
- Mary M. Bethune
Dec. 15, Jan. 5, and Jan. 26
- Sheridan Hills
- Sheridan Park
- Stirling
- Boulevard Heights
- Hollywood Park
- Orange Brook
- Pembroke Pines
- West Hollywood
- Fairway
- Miramar
- Sea Castle
- Sunshine
- Annabel C. Perry PK-8
- Coconut Palm
Dec. 16, Jan. 6, and Jan. 27
- Coral Cove
- Dolphin Bay
- Silver Lakes
- Silver Shores
- Sunset Lakes
- Collins
- Dania
- Hollywood Central
- Hollywood Hills
- Oakridge
- Beachside Montessori
- Chapel Trail
- Hawkes Bluff
- Panther Run
Jan. 12, Feb. 2, and Feb. 23
- Margate Middle
- Silver Lakes Middle
- Sawgrass Springs Middle
- Forest Glen Middle
- Cross Creek Center
- Cypress Run Center
- Deerfield Beach Middle
- Bright Horizons Center
- Crystal Lake Middle
- Pompano Beach Middle
- Dave Thomas Center
- Millenium 6-12
- Lauderhill 6-12
Jan. 13, Feb. 3, and Feb. 24
- Lyons Creek Middle
- James S. Rickards Middle
- Coral Springs Middle
- Westglades Middle
- Ramblewood Middle
- Lauderdale Lakes Middle
- Falcon Cove Middle
- Tequesta Trace Middle
- William Dandy Middle
- Wingate Oaks Center
- Sunrise Middle
- Silver Trail Middle
- Dillard 6-12
Jan. 14, Feb. 4, and Feb. 25
- Whiddon-Rogers Center
- Bair Middle
- Westpine Middle
- Plantation Middle
- Seminole Middle
- Pine Ridge Education Center
- Nova Middle
- New River Middle
- Seagull Center
- Indian Ridge Middle
- Pioneer Middle
- Olsen Middle
- Parkway Middle
Jan. 18, Feb. 8, and March 1
- Glades Middle
- Pines Middle
- Walter C. Young Middle
- McNicol Middle
- Lanier-James Center
- Attucks Middle
- Driftwood Middle
- The Quest Center
- Apollo Middle
- New Renaissance Middle
- Henry D Perry Center
- Whispering Pines Center
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
U-Health pediatric mobile clinic to visits 8 schools in November
Miami-Dade County Public Schools partnered with the University of Miami Health System to have the pediatric mobile clinic visit eight schools in November to provide students with free vaccines.
This week’s schedule
The clinic will be at North Miami Senior High School for two days: from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Next week’s schedule
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 16, at Arch Creek Elementary
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Gertrude K. Edelman/Sabal Palm Elementary
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Linda Lentil K-8 Center
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at John F. Kennedy Middle
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at South Miami Heights Elementary
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Booker T. Washington Senior High
- 12:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at John F. Kennedy Middle
For more information about the U-Health mobile clinic or to schedule an appointment, call 305-243-2059