Guide: Schools offer free COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pfizer-BionTech COVID-19 vaccine for students who are 5 years old or older will be available at some public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Students who want the two-dose vaccine will need to provide a completed Florida Department of Health consent form.
Here is the information the school districts have released as of Wednesday morning:
BROWARD COUNTY
Broward County Public Schools will have teams providing vaccines at about 100 elementary and middle schools from November to February.
Nov. 10, Dec. 1, Jan. 19, and Feb. 9
Country Hills
Eagle Ridge
Heron Heights
Park Trails
Riverglades
Quiet Waters
Tradewinds
Winston Park
Coral Park
Forest Hills
James S. Hunt
Park Springs
Parkside
Westchester
Nov. 12, Dec. 3, Jan. 20, and Feb. 10
Coral Springs PK-8
Challenger
Maplewood
Ramblewood
Riverside
Tamarac
Country Isles
Eagle Point
Everglades
Gator Run
Indian Trace
Manatee Bay
North Lauderdale PK-8
Cresthaven
Nov. 15, Dec. 6, Jan. 21, and Feb. 11
Deerfield Beach
Deerfield Park
Norcrest
Park Ridge
Tedder
C. Robert Markham
Charles Drew
Cypress
McNab
Palmview
Pompano Beach
Sanders Park
Floranada
Lloyd Estates
Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Jan. 28, and Feb. 18
North Andrews Gardens
Oakland Park
Broadview
Castle Hill
Endeavour Primary
Larkdale
Lauderhill Paul Turner
Oriole
Park Lakes
Royal Palm
Banyan
Discovery
Horizon
Nob Hill
Nov. 17, Dec. 8, Feb. 1 and Feb. 22
Sandpiper
Village
Welleby
Bayview
Bennett
Harbordale
North Side
Virginia Shuman Young
Walker
Wilton Manors
Broward Estates
Dillard Elementary
King, Martin Luther
Marshall, Thurgood
Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Feb. 7, and Feb. 28
Rock Island
Sunland Park
Westwood Heights
Central Park
Mirror Lake
Peters
Sawgrass
Croissant Park
North Fork
Riverland
Stephen Foster
Meadowbrook
Plantation
Plantation Park
Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Feb. 9, and March 2
Tropical
Nova Blanche Foreman
Nova Dwight D Eisenhower
Flamingo
Fox Trail
Silver Ridge
Cooper City
Embassy Creek
Griffin
Lakeside
Palm Cove
Pasadena Lakes
Pembroke Lakes
Pines Lakes
Dec. 14, Jan. 4, and Jan. 25
Silver Palms
Atlantic West
Coconut Creek
Liberty
Margate
Morrow
Pinewood
Colbert
Lake Forest
Watkins
Gulfstream Academy
Davie
Driftwood
Mary M. Bethune
Dec. 15, Jan. 5, and Jan. 26
Sheridan Hills
Sheridan Park
Stirling
Boulevard Heights
Hollywood Park
Orange Brook
Pembroke Pines
West Hollywood
Fairway
Miramar
Sea Castle
Sunshine
Annabel C. Perry PK-8
Coconut Palm
Dec. 16, Jan. 6, and Jan. 27
Coral Cove
Dolphin Bay
Silver Lakes
Silver Shores
Sunset Lakes
Collins
Dania
Hollywood Central
Hollywood Hills
Oakridge
Beachside Montessori
Chapel Trail
Hawkes Bluff
Panther Run
Jan. 12, Feb. 2, and Feb. 23
Margate Middle
Silver Lakes Middle
Sawgrass Springs Middle
Forest Glen Middle
Cross Creek Center
Cypress Run Center
Deerfield Beach Middle
Bright Horizons Center
Crystal Lake Middle
Pompano Beach Middle
Dave Thomas Center
Millenium 6-12
Lauderhill 6-12
Jan. 13, Feb. 3, and Feb. 24
Lyons Creek Middle
James S. Rickards Middle
Coral Springs Middle
Westglades Middle
Ramblewood Middle
Lauderdale Lakes Middle
Falcon Cove Middle
Tequesta Trace Middle
William Dandy Middle
Wingate Oaks Center
Sunrise Middle
Silver Trail Middle
Dillard 6-12
Jan. 14, Feb. 4, and Feb. 25
Whiddon-Rogers Center
Bair Middle
Westpine Middle
Plantation Middle
Seminole Middle
Pine Ridge Education Center
Nova Middle
New River Middle
Seagull Center
Indian Ridge Middle
Pioneer Middle
Olsen Middle
Parkway Middle
Jan. 18, Feb. 8, and March 1
Glades Middle
Pines Middle
Walter C. Young Middle
McNicol Middle
Lanier-James Center
Attucks Middle
Driftwood Middle
The Quest Center
Apollo Middle
New Renaissance Middle
Henry D Perry Center
Whispering Pines Center
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
U-Health pediatric mobile clinic visits 8 schools in November
Miami-Dade County Public Schools partnered with the University of Miami Health System to have the pediatric mobile clinic visit eight schools in November to provide students with free vaccines.
This week’s schedule
The clinic will be at North Miami Senior High School for two days: from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Next week’s schedule
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 16, at Arch Creek Elementary
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Gertrude K. Edelman/Sabal Palm Elementary
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Linda Lentil K-8 Center
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at John F. Kennedy Middle
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at South Miami Heights Elementary
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Booker T. Washington Senior High
- 12:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at John F. Kennedy Middle
For more information about the mobile clinic or to schedule an appointment, call 305-243-2059.