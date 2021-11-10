Guide: Schools offer free COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Miami-Dade, Broward

(Markus Schreiber,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pfizer-BionTech COVID-19 vaccine for students who are 5 years old or older will be available at some public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Students who want the two-dose vaccine will need to provide a completed Florida Department of Health consent form.

Here is the information the school districts have released as of Wednesday morning:

BROWARD COUNTY

Broward County Public Schools will have teams providing vaccines at about 100 elementary and middle schools from November to February.

Nov. 10, Dec. 1, Jan. 19, and Feb. 9

Country Hills

Eagle Ridge

Heron Heights

Park Trails

Riverglades

Quiet Waters

Tradewinds

Winston Park

Coral Park

Forest Hills

James S. Hunt

Park Springs

Parkside

Westchester

Nov. 12, Dec. 3, Jan. 20, and Feb. 10

Coral Springs PK-8

Challenger

Maplewood

Ramblewood

Riverside

Tamarac

Country Isles

Eagle Point

Everglades

Gator Run

Indian Trace

Manatee Bay

North Lauderdale PK-8

Cresthaven

Nov. 15, Dec. 6, Jan. 21, and Feb. 11

Deerfield Beach

Deerfield Park

Norcrest

Park Ridge

Tedder

C. Robert Markham

Charles Drew

Cypress

McNab

Palmview

Pompano Beach

Sanders Park

Floranada

Lloyd Estates

Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Jan. 28, and Feb. 18

North Andrews Gardens

Oakland Park

Broadview

Castle Hill

Endeavour Primary

Larkdale

Lauderhill Paul Turner

Oriole

Park Lakes

Royal Palm

Banyan

Discovery

Horizon

Nob Hill

Nov. 17, Dec. 8, Feb. 1 and Feb. 22

Sandpiper

Village

Welleby

Bayview

Bennett

Harbordale

North Side

Virginia Shuman Young

Walker

Wilton Manors

Broward Estates

Dillard Elementary

King, Martin Luther

Marshall, Thurgood

Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Feb. 7, and Feb. 28

Rock Island

Sunland Park

Westwood Heights

Central Park

Mirror Lake

Peters

Sawgrass

Croissant Park

North Fork

Riverland

Stephen Foster

Meadowbrook

Plantation

Plantation Park

Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Feb. 9, and March 2

Tropical

Nova Blanche Foreman

Nova Dwight D Eisenhower

Flamingo

Fox Trail

Silver Ridge

Cooper City

Embassy Creek

Griffin

Lakeside

Palm Cove

Pasadena Lakes

Pembroke Lakes

Pines Lakes

Dec. 14, Jan. 4, and Jan. 25

Silver Palms

Atlantic West

Coconut Creek

Liberty

Margate

Morrow

Pinewood

Colbert

Lake Forest

Watkins

Gulfstream Academy

Davie

Driftwood

Mary M. Bethune

Dec. 15, Jan. 5, and Jan. 26

Sheridan Hills

Sheridan Park

Stirling

Boulevard Heights

Hollywood Park

Orange Brook

Pembroke Pines

West Hollywood

Fairway

Miramar

Sea Castle

Sunshine

Annabel C. Perry PK-8

Coconut Palm

Dec. 16, Jan. 6, and Jan. 27

Coral Cove

Dolphin Bay

Silver Lakes

Silver Shores

Sunset Lakes

Collins

Dania

Hollywood Central

Hollywood Hills

Oakridge

Beachside Montessori

Chapel Trail

Hawkes Bluff

Panther Run

Jan. 12, Feb. 2, and Feb. 23

Margate Middle

Silver Lakes Middle

Sawgrass Springs Middle

Forest Glen Middle

Cross Creek Center

Cypress Run Center

Deerfield Beach Middle

Bright Horizons Center

Crystal Lake Middle

Pompano Beach Middle

Dave Thomas Center

Millenium 6-12

Lauderhill 6-12

Jan. 13, Feb. 3, and Feb. 24

Lyons Creek Middle

James S. Rickards Middle

Coral Springs Middle

Westglades Middle

Ramblewood Middle

Lauderdale Lakes Middle

Falcon Cove Middle

Tequesta Trace Middle

William Dandy Middle

Wingate Oaks Center

Sunrise Middle

Silver Trail Middle

Dillard 6-12

Jan. 14, Feb. 4, and Feb. 25

Whiddon-Rogers Center

Bair Middle

Westpine Middle

Plantation Middle

Seminole Middle

Pine Ridge Education Center

Nova Middle

New River Middle

Seagull Center

Indian Ridge Middle

Pioneer Middle

Olsen Middle

Parkway Middle

Jan. 18, Feb. 8, and March 1

Glades Middle

Pines Middle

Walter C. Young Middle

McNicol Middle

Lanier-James Center

Attucks Middle

Driftwood Middle

The Quest Center

Apollo Middle

New Renaissance Middle

Henry D Perry Center

Whispering Pines Center

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

U-Health pediatric mobile clinic visits 8 schools in November

Miami-Dade County Public Schools partnered with the University of Miami Health System to have the pediatric mobile clinic visit eight schools in November to provide students with free vaccines.

This week’s schedule

The clinic will be at North Miami Senior High School for two days: from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Next week’s schedule

12:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 16, at Arch Creek Elementary

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Gertrude K. Edelman/Sabal Palm Elementary

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Linda Lentil K-8 Center

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at John F. Kennedy Middle

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at South Miami Heights Elementary

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Booker T. Washington Senior High

12:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at John F. Kennedy Middle

For more information about the mobile clinic or to schedule an appointment, call 305-243-2059.