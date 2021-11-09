74º
Broward public schools’ face mask mandate to end with new opt-out policy

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Face masks will be optional at high schools in Broward starting Monday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Members of the School Board of Broward County voted on Tuesday to end the face mask mandate on Nov. 20th and to adopt a new opt-out policy.

The vote comes after months of standing by mandate at Broward County Public Schools that the Florida Department of Education claimed was in violation of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban.

The new opt-out policy will allow parents to choose whether or not their children will have to wear a face mask in school. The forms parents will have to fill out have yet to be released.

The decision comes just hours after Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced students will no longer have to wear face masks if their parents don’t want them to.

This is a developing story.

In January 2017, Hatzel Vela became the first local television journalist in the country to move to Cuba and cover the island from the inside. During his time living and working in Cuba, he covered some of the most significant stories in a post-Fidel Castro Cuba. 

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email