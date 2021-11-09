Broward public schools’ face mask mandate to end with new opt-out policy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Members of the School Board of Broward County voted on Tuesday to end the face mask mandate on Nov. 20th and to adopt a new opt-out policy.

The vote comes after months of standing by mandate at Broward County Public Schools that the Florida Department of Education claimed was in violation of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban.

The new opt-out policy will allow parents to choose whether or not their children will have to wear a face mask in school. The forms parents will have to fill out have yet to be released.

The decision comes just hours after Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced students will no longer have to wear face masks if their parents don’t want them to.

This is a developing story.