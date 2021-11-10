Surfside survivors and families surprised with $10,000 checks

Money was raised by the developer of the Surf Club Four Seasons and residents to support the Surfside victims, who began receiving checks Wednesday.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Survivors and family members who lost loved ones in the Surfside condo collapse were surprised Wednesday with $10,000 checks from a fund that was raised by other city residents.

It was an emotional morning as people affected by the June 24 tragedy at the Champlain Towers South condominium building received the checks.

Money was raised by the developer of the Surf Club Four Seasons and its residents.

“They are giving us a very generous contribution and help, and that makes us feel that we are not alone,” survivor Zulia Taub said.

Ninety-eight people were killed in the early-morning collapse and many others lost their homes.

“I don’t have [anything]. I lost everything,” survivor Julieta Apflebaum said through tears. She said that while she lost much more in the collapse, the $10,000 check means a lot and will help her.

The check distribution was set to continue throughout the day.

“We’ve been meeting victims all morning long, we’ve been giving checks out,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. “The generosity of this community, including the Surf Club, has been outstanding.”