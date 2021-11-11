Brother accused of killing Lauderdale Lakes woman

The woman was lovingly known by Ms. Pinky by friends and neighbors. Aaron Collier, 62, was arrested and charged with one count of premeditated murder.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The woman killed Wednesday morning in Lauderdale Lakes is affectionately known as Ms. Pinky, and neighbors say it was her brother who did it.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Aaron Collier, 62, was arrested and faces one count of premeditated murder.

He was in court Thursday morning.

BSO has not confirmed the relationship between Collier and the victim but stunned neighbors identified him as her brother.

“It’s unbelievable. It shouldn’t happen, because like I said, she was a good neighbor,” said Lucille Desouza, who lives next door. “She would call me and ... ask me if she can help me, or she’d take me to the store or whatever. So she was good like that.”

Desouza said that around 9 a.m. she heard something going on at Ms. Pinky’s house in the 3100 block of Northwest 39th Street but couldn’t tell what was happening.

“There was just, you know, people just talking loud,” she said. “I didn’t hear anything from her so then I went to call Ms. Pinky to say, ‘There’s some commotion over at your house.’”

A neighbor across the street said his cameras caught Collier, who often spent time at the home, beating his sister in her own front yard and leaving her there, in bad shape, right near his blue scooter.

In a news release, BSO said: “Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was brutally assaulted by Collier. According to investigators, witnesses on scene stated Collier attacked and struck the victim multiple times with an object.”

Soon after the attack neighbors say law enforcement arrived and took Collier into custody, while paramedics rushed her to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Those who knew Ms. Pinky want her to be remembered as more than just a victim.

“As a loving grandmother, a loving wife, and a loving mother,” Desouza said. “And she was a good friend.”

The motive for the killing is still unclear.