Miami Lakes teacher accused of touching female students, one during chess club meeting

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher was arrested after he was accused of molesting girls at Miami Lakes school

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A South Florida teacher is under arrest after he is accused of inappropriately touching two female students, one in the midst of a chess club meeting, according to the arrest report.

Jossie Calderon, Jr., 27, a teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High School, was taken into custody Friday, Nov. 12, after two reports that allegedly took place inside the school.

On Nov. 1, a 15-year-old student told the school’s counselor that during a chess club meeting Calderon rubbed her on the lower back and buttocks, according to the arrest report.

She said this was the second time Calderon touched her. The first time was at the end of September 2021 when the teacher touched the girl’s legs, she told the counselor.

The student said, according to the report: “It was not a tap, instead, the offender placed his hand on the victim’s legs and left his hand there for several moments.” The report says he “touched the victim’s thighs and left his hand there for an extended period of time causing the victim to feel uncomfortable.” The report goes on to say that he touched the victim’s “buttocks over her clothes, caressing her.”

A video obtained from the school confirmed the student’s allegations, according to the arrest report.

On Nov. 5, a second student, a 16-year-old girl, reported to the school’s resource officer that she was molested by Calderon during a math tutoring class.

The student said two incidents happened on separate occasions while she was in Calderon’s class seeking extra credit for math class.

“(He) approached her from the rear and introduced his right hand under her sweater by the neck area.” The victim said Calderon “softly rubbed on her back.”

Both victims are seeking professional help for mental trauma, according to the report.

Calderon, a resident of Miami, was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child 12 to 16 years old, two counts of offenses against students by authority figures, two counts of child abuse with no great bodily harm, and a charge of battery.

Local 10 News confirmed that Calderon was released after posting bail that totalled $21,500. Calderon will have to appear in court to face charges at a later date.