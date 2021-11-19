Teen who died after chase, crash and violent arrest was high school football player

Christopher Walls loved to play football. The 16-year-old student was a member of the Hallandale High School Chargers football team.

A witness recorded a video and said it shows police officers who were wearing their uniforms beating up Christopher after he crashed. on Sunday in Miami-Dade County.

“You could see them just kicking him in the head, kicking him in the side, kicking him everywhere and it was just total shock.”

Officers with the Hollywood Police Department said Christopher crashed while trying to get away in a car that he had stolen at a gas station on Sheridan Street in Hollywood.

Christopher lost control of the car and crashed near the intersection of Northwest 62nd Street and 27th Avenue. The airbags deployed.

“I thought originally when the car got in the accident, they was going to help this person and not pull him out and beat him,” the witness said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

The witness said Christopher looked fragile.

“I just saw them in a rage sorta say with pulling this person out and just kicking him in the head, kicking him in the stomach, kicking him everywhere,” the witness said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found Christopher unconscious and took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead. His family is holding a tribute at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the scene of the crash.