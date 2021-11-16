Witnesses describe rough arrest of 16-year-old carjacking suspect who died in police custody

Cell phone video from several different angles captured the aftermath of a wild crash Sunday night.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Cell phone video from several different angles captured the aftermath of a wild crash Sunday night.

Police radio transmissions revealed the 16-year-old driver who led police on a 20-mile chase from Broward to Miami-Dade in a stolen car was pulled out of the vehicle by officers.

But witnesses are telling Local 10 News the boy was also roughed up.

“You could see them just kicking him in the head, kicking him in the side, kicking him everywhere and it was just total shock,” said one witness who did not want to be identified.

The teenage suspect had been tied to a carjacking in Hollywood at this gas station on Sheridan Street.

He fled with Hollywood police on his tail and apparently lost control in Northwest Miami-Dade near 62nd Street and 27th Avenue.

Ad

Records show that paramedics responded within five minutes, checked out the teen and left shortly after.

“There needs to be a better way and that wasn’t the best way to handle that,” said witness Tatiana Lopez.

At some point while in the custody of Miami-Dade police, the 16-year-old became unconscious and died.

“The way they were carrying him, I don’t think they should’ve did it that way because he just came from a car wreck,” said witness Blas Barrios. “I just hope that the truth gets revealed, with what truly happened to that kid.”

Added Lopez: “No matter, that kid, his situation and what he’s going through and whatever he’s doing, he’s a human being at the end of the day.”