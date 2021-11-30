Dale Holness suing to overturn results of District 20 primary won by Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness has filed a lawsuit to overturn the results of a contentious race for District 20′s congressional seat.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness has filed a lawsuit to overturn the results of a contentious race for District 20′s congressional seat.

Holness claims Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is “ineligible to hold office.”

She won the Democratic primary by only five votes.

Among the complaints listed in the lawsuit, Holness said Cherfilus-McCormick didn’t file proper financial paperwork and essentially bribed voters by promising to give them a monthly check for $1,000 if their annual household income is below $75,000.

Local 10 News reached out to Cherfilus-McCormick for comment, but she had not responded at the time of this posting.