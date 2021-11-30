Uninsured family who lost it all in Hialeah house fire gets some help

A local company is trying to help a family of three whose home was destroyed during a fire on Monday in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A local company is trying to help a family of three whose home was destroyed during a fire on Monday in Hialeah.

Danny Jorrin, of D&M Restoration, and his team were at their home on Tuesday. Miguel Villavicencio, the homeowner, said he didn’t have insurance.

“We’re going to donate as much as we can,” Jorrin said.

Villavicencio, who is married and has a 10-year-old daughter, said he lost everything and set up a GoFundMe page with a $10,000 goal.

“It’s going to take more than $100,000 to get him back on his feet,” Jorrin said.

No one was home and firefighters rescued the family’s five dogs from the back of the home. Villavicencio said he believes a battery-powered drill was the first thing to catch on fire.

Related story: Puppies rescued from fire that engulfed Hialeah home