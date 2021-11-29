Cast iron tub falls on firefighters battling fire in northwest Miami-Dade

Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three Miami-Dade firefighters were struck by a cast iron bathtub that fell through the second floor of a home as they were battling a fire early Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

The home is located in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Fifth Place.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, 14 units responded to the fire around 2:50 a.m.

Officials said the house was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

Some neighbors told Local 10 News they believed the home was abandoned, while others said they believed there were people living inside.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials confirmed that the firefighters who were struck by the bathtub are OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.