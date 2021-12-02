Student arrested after threat made against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. – A 17-year-old student has been arrested after the Broward Sheriff’s Office was notified about a threat on social media this week that targeted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people were killed in a school shooting in February 2018.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, someone reported the threat around 11 a.m. Wednesday and said that the threat was made via a social media chat room.

BSO’s Threat Management Unit was then notified and detectives were able to locate the suspect on Thursday.

Caro identified the suspect as Oliver Manik, who she said is a student at the high school.

Principal Michelle Kefford notified parents about the threat Thursday morning via the following robocall:

“This morning, we became aware of a threatening message posted on social media regarding our school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Broward County Public Schools Special Investigative Unit, immediately investigated the threat and made an arrest.

Ad

“I want to thank everyone for their roles in safely resolving this situation. I also want to remind all students and families how seriously any and all threats are taken. Parents, please speak with your children to remind them that any threat – even if they think it is a joke – will result in serious consequences. In Florida, a threat made against a school is a second-degree felony. Students also face school disciplinary measures as outlined in the Code Book for Student Conduct, including expulsion.

“School safety is all of our responsibility. If you see something – say something. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 754 322 2150.

“Thank you for your support and partnership in keeping our school safe.”

The incident comes as Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, 17, was killed in the MSD shooting, traveled to Washington, D.C., Thursday in hopes of speaking with President Joe Biden about strengthening the nation’s gun laws.

Ad