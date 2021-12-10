Sister remembers woman who was passenger in speeding car that driver crashed into tree

Ornella DiPaolo was a passenger in a car that police said was traveling at a high-rate of speed when the driver slammed the car into a tree.

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Investigators are still looking into the details of what led up to a South Dade crash where police say Luis Castillo, 35, lost control of the gray Honda he was driving.

Police say Castillo was speeding on Thursday when he lost control of the car and slammed into a tree.

Ornella Di Paolo, 29, was a passenger in the car when it split in two near Southwest 168th Avenue and Kendall Drive.

“My sister was the most loving, caring, compassionate person that I will ever know. She’s my best friend,” said her sister Camile, who lives in Colorado.

Camile said Ornella leaves behind three young children and a heartbroken family trying to make sense of the events leading up to the crash.

Police said they did attempt to stop the Honda when they spotted it driving fast near Krome Avenue and Southwest 136th Street. The driver first crashed into a pick-up truck at a traffic light at Krome Avenue and Kendall Drive. The driver of that car was not hurt.

Police said their officers were still following the Honda which kept going at a high rate of speed before Castillo, who was driving, hit the tree.

The crash scene is still under investigation by traffic homicide detectives and a professional compliance bureau.

The family says that Castillo and Di Paolo had a child together, a 4-year-old boy, who is now left without parents.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for help with Di Paolo’s funeral arrangements. Click here for information.