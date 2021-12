The “Shop With A Cop” program allowed children in the community to shop with Christmas gifts.

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department held the Shop With a Cop annual event on Tuesday.

Officers and children shopped together at the Walmart Supercenter, at 3200 NW 79th St. Each of the children, who were chosen by their public schools, received $100 gift cards.

Walmart, Braman Miami, United First Responders Musicfest, and The Miami Police Athletic League, Inc., contributed to the event.