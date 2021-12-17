77º
Demand for coronavirus testing goes up in South Florida as omicron variant cases increase

Amy Viteri, Investigative Reporter

MIAMI – As coronavirus cases associated with the omicron variant increase steadily in South Florida, so do the number of people who are lining up to get tested.

On Thursday, Florida added nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases — the most since late September.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida Department of Health will not be taking any specific actions to mitigate the increase in coronavirus cases.

“We do anticipate higher levels on Jan. 1; probably higher levels of COVID than Nov. 1.”

Dr. Aarti Raja, associate professor of biological sciences at Nova Southeastern University, said the more contagious omicron variant comes just as people were letting their guard down.

“Social distancing isn’t happening the same way as it was a year ago, so perhaps all those things put together as well are contributing to this rise,” Raja said.

Broward County Mayor Michael Udine and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava are both getting daily updates on COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

“We are monitoring all this basically by the hour to see where things are going to make sure our hospitals don’t become overtaxed,” Udine said.

