Miami-Dade expands COVID testing, brings back partial mask mandate

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is expanding coronavirus testing as the demand rises and cases surge, but she also pleaded Wednesday for residents to get vaccinated if they aren’t already.

“We know that getting vaccinated and boosted is the single most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” she said, noting that the vaccines are widely available. “There is nothing you can do that is better than that. … Don’t head to the test line [if you’re unvaccinated and not experiencing symptoms]. Head to the vaccine line.”

Levine Cava also announced that the mask mandate inside county-owned buildings is back in place, effective Wednesday, and she reiterated that the county is pushing for more monoclonal antibodies for COVID-positive patients with symptoms after doses dwindled.

“It is not an alternative to vaccination,” Levine Cava reminded.

As for testing, the mayor said the county has seen a 200% increase in demand in recent days. More sites will open, and hours will expand, with further details to be posted at miamidade.gov/COVID.

Levine Cava also urged the community to take advantage of the weather and gather outdoors this holiday season to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

“Please, everyone, let’s use commons sense,” she said.

Levine Cava added that Miami-Dade is poised to get Pfizer’s COVID pill once it’s approved, which could be as soon as this week.

Like much of the nation, Florida has faced a concerning spike of infections in recent days. Nearly 13,000 new cases were reported to the CDC from Monday, the state’s largest leap since Sept. 11.

Positivity rates have been particularly high in South Florida, state data shows.

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine across South Florida, click here.