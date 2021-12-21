Regeneron monoclonal antibodies in short supply as COVID crush hits Florida

The Miami-Dade County mayor's office confirmed they have run out of the Regeneron doses at their Tropical Park site and are urgently trying to get more to treat people who test positive for COVID-19.

Miami-Dade County’s supply of the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment touted by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been exhausted, the mayor’s office told Local 10 News on Tuesday morning.

Tropical Park in southwest Miami-Dade was the only county-run site offering the treatment for people who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office said several other parts of the state have also run out or will soon be without supply. They are requesting more “urgently” from the state health department.

Some hospitals and doctors in the area still have doses for patients eligible.

Local 10 News reached out to the Florida Department of Health, which said:

“The CDR Health monoclonal antibody treatment sites in Lee, Broward, Miami-Dade, and St. Lucie county are training staff in additional administration techniques on Tuesday, December 21 and will be temporarily closed. They will reopen on Wednesday, December 22nd. The State of Florida is also reallocating monoclonals from areas of the state with less demand to expand services.”

The health department also said that it has requested more doses from the federal government as the omicron variant spreads rapidly.

“Due to the federal government contracting directly with supplying providers to buy the treatments, the state can no longer directly obtain treatments as we have done previously, and we are dependent on the federal government for supply,” the state health department said in an email. “As we continue to monitor the severity of illness from omicron, the symptoms are still relatively mild.”

Alternative monoclonal antibody providers in South Florida include Broward Health North (201 E. Sample Road in Lighthouse Point) and Memorial Regional Hospital (3501 Johnson Streed in Hollywood), the state said.

Meanwhile, as infections rise across Florida, COVID-19 testing sites are packed, with lines nearly as long as they were at the height of the pandemic.

Just as there were long lines again Tuesday at Tropical Park, a parade of cars also winded through C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines right as testing resumed there at 8 a.m.

People waited hours to get a PCR test.

Wait times were so long Monday that C.B. Smith Park officials had to turn people away before 4 p.m., an hour before the site was set to close. The way the lines were looking Tuesday morning, that could be the case again.

Drivethru testing in Broward County is also happening at Markham Park in Sunrise and Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale. Those three Broward sites had to briefly close because of lightning Tuesday but have since reopened.

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.