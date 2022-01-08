76º
Walmart temporarily closing Miami location for cleaning and sanitization

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Walmart located at 6991 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. (WPLG)

MIAMI – For the third time over the past few weeks, Walmart is closing one of its South Florida stores for the purpose of giving it a thorough cleaning.

The store is located at 6991 Southwest 8th Street, and it will be closed from 2 p.m. Saturday until Monday morning at 6 a.m.

Earlier this week Walmart temporarily closed a store in Hollywood for the same purpose, as was the case with a northwest Miami-Dade location that was closed at the end of December.

According to a spokesperson for Walmart, these closures and cleanings are “part of an ongoing company-initiated program.”

The company did not say whether either of the stores were dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 among staff members.

