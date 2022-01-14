Video shows crashing end to chase on Florida’s Turnpike

The Florida Highway Patrol shared video of how they were able to bring a suspected burglar's vehicle to a stop.

SWEETWATER, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol posted video overnight showing how they were able to stop a car with burglary suspects on Florida’s Turnpike.

It happened near the Northwest 74th Street exit. FHP says Miami-Dade police officers were pursuing a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary and asked for assistance.

FHP troopers found the silver Toyota sedan near Northwest 12th Street and tried to pull the car over. The driver allegedly took off, and FHP followed.

Dashcam video shows FHP executing a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a stop, colliding with the rear of the car to make it spin out. (PIT stands for precision immobilization technique.)

Four people were taken into custody, authorities said.