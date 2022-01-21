Broward schools approve raises for teachers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a unanimous school board vote Friday morning, Broward County Public Schools teachers and classroom assistants will receive what school leaders call a necessary raise to their salaries or hourly pay.

Educators will also get a one-time stipend, and employees who didn’t qualify for the $1,000 disaster relief bonus from the state will also receive that bonus from the district. (See more details on the terms at the bottom of this page.)

The agreement was struck with the Broward Teachers Union in December and ratified by its members after winter break.

Union leaders say the raises, while small, are vital and deserved.

“It is an increase that the Broward County employees can see that almost no other school district is able to come to or accomplish,” said Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union.

Education leaders call it a step in the right direction to show the value of school employees despite tight restrictions coming down from the state.

Interim Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the school board brought concerns to Tallahassee, such as highlighting the cost of living in Broward being much higher than many other districts in the state, saying that should factor into funding.

“I would like to thank all of our employees for their support and their patience,” Cartwright said.

The terms of the agreement include: