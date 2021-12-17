Broward teachers get raises and $2,000 stipend in new contract

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County teachers will be getting a pay bump in a new contract tentatively agreed upon by the public school district and the teachers’ union.

Education professionals will all receive a $2,000 one-time stipend.

And for the 2021-22 school year, the district says it will provide salary increases of 1.33% for “highly effective” teachers on the pay for performance salary schedule, 1.07% salary increases for teachers on the grandfathered salary schedule, and 1% bumps for “effective” teachers on the pay for performance salary schedule.

“Teachers and the educational support staff continue to serve as our heroes on the front lines. They have always put our children and the community first,” Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, said in a statement. “While educators and staff deserve much more funding from Tallahassee, this his contract settlement with Broward Schools shows some level of local recognition can be made when we work together.”

The new contract also calls for a $1,000 bonus for instructional personnel who did not qualify for the $1,000 disaster relief bonus provided by the state, and a $500 supplement for “multilingual itinerant support staff whose workload has substantially increased above their normal caseload due to providing services to students and families who would normally be serviced by a monolingual staff member.”

“I am so grateful that the district and school board were able to provide salary increases and one-time stipends for our BTU members,” Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said after the negotiations wrapped Thursday.