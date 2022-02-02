‘So embarrassing!’: Couple kicked off flight in Fort Lauderdale

A couple was kicked off a Delta Airlines flight at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A couple was recently kicked off Delta Flight 1582 out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Brianna Morfesi was on the flight to Atlanta on Tuesday night when the couple shouted expletives and insults at the flight attendants.

“Right when we started taking off, she just started going at it with the whole cussing, yelling, and being really obnoxious ... she gave her the bird and told her to eff off.

“I was like, ‘Oh! This is so embarrassing!’”

Morfesi said the delay was minor and she was able to make it to Atlanta.

Delta released a statement on Wednesday:

We apologize to our customers on Delta Flight 1582 as the flight took a short delay to remove two passengers who became unruly during the flight’s departure.