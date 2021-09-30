Partly Cloudy icon
Passenger on flight arriving in Miami from Colombia opens plane door, jumps on wing

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime
A passenger on a flight arriving to Miami from Colombia jumped onto the plane's wing as it pulled into the gate.
MIAMI – A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the plane before it reached the terminal.

According to police, the passenger opened an emergency door and jumped onto the wing of the aircraft as it was pulling into its designated gate.

Local 10 News has learned the subject who exited the plane was 33-year-old Christian Segura, an American citizen.

The flight, which had just arrived at Miami International Airport from Cali, Colombia, was American Airlines flight 920, police said.

When officers arrived, Segura jumped off the wing and was taken into custody.

Police said he was detained by agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities said the incident did not cause any delays and all other passengers on the plane were able to get off without any issues.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

