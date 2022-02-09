Father kills son and daughter before turning gun on himself

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A horrific situation in Miami Lakes after a father shot two of his children before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities confirmed that both the children and their father have been pronounced dead.

It happened Tuesday night on the 6000 block of Miami Lakes Drive.

According to police, a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were shot and killed by their father.

No other injuries were reported. Police said the man’s wife was also in the house at the time of the shooting.

This is a breaking news story.