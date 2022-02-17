Catholic priest sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison in Miami-Dade

When a woman said she was at her priest’s house on the church grounds when she drank an iced tea and woke up naked in his bed, he called her a liar. Rev. Jen Claude Philippe, a priest at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Homestead, would later confess she was telling the truth all along.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – When a woman said she was at her Catholic church’s clergy house when she drank an ice tea and woke up naked in a bed, the priest who she said was standing over her — while wearing only his underwear — called her a liar.

Detectives believed her. She identified her attacker as Rev. Jean Claude Jean-Philippe, a parochial vicar at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Homestead and a member of the Vincentians.

The victim reported she lost track of what happened for about two hours after drinking the tea. Philippe admitted to undressing her and massaging her with oil before the sexual battery happened in October 2018, according to the police report.

A jury of all women found him guilty about three years after the crime. And on Thursday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carmen Cabarga sentenced Philippe, 67, to 94.5 months, nearly 8 years, in prison after a jury convicted him of sexual battery.

The woman told another clergy member, detectives, and prosecutors that the betrayal ran deep because she had trusted Philippe so much that he had officiated her wedding and was her children’s godfather.

The Archdiocese of Miami received the complaint on March 4, 2019, and announced Archbishop Thomas Wenski removed Philippe from the church in Homestead and placed him on administrative leave.

Prosecutors filed the case against Philippe on March 18, 2019. He pled not guilty and demanded a trial on April 11, 2019. He said his confession to police officers was false and denied the sexual battery ever happened during the trial.

Prosecutors asked Cabarga to sentence him to 15 years in prison, the maximum time. The minimum sentence, according to Florida sentencing guidelines, was 7.8 years in prison.

This is a developing story.