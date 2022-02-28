Woman with DUI history ‘under a lot of stress’ after SoBe fatal crash

Regitze Tauber Gamble was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in 2015. The 75-year-old Pinecrest resident was involved in a fatal crash in South Beach. A relative said she is under a lot of stress.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A relative said on Monday Regitze Tauber Gamble was “under a lot of stress.” The 75-year-old Pinecrest resident who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in 2015 was involved in a fatal crash on Friday in Miami Beach.

In seconds, the crash in South Beach changed the lives of several families. Six people, including a 3-year-old boy, suffered injuries. Gary Prince, 67, a beloved chiropractor from New York, died.

Tauber Gamble was trying to parallel park a Bentley along Washington Avenue in the South of Fifth neighborhood when she lost control and crashed into several tables.

Prince was having dinner at Call Me Gaby, at 22 Washington Ave., with friends when the Bentley ran him over. Three of his friends underwent surgery and were still recovering on Monday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

