Officers investigate crash in South Beach restaurants area

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach
Clement Lottier shared this photo of Miami Beach police officers closing Washington Avenue after a crash on Thursday. (Courtesy photo)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a car crash on Thursday night in South Beach.

A group of Joe’s Stone Crab customers heard the loud crash in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Clement Lottier shared a video that showed smoke and people running away from a restaurant across the street from Joe’s Stone Crab.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area between South Pointe Drive and First Street along Washington Avenue.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

