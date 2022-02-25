Officers investigate crash in South Beach restaurants area

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a car crash on Thursday night in South Beach.
A group of Joe’s Stone Crab customers heard the loud crash in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Clement Lottier shared a video that showed smoke and people running away from a restaurant across the street from Joe’s Stone Crab.
Officers asked drivers to avoid the area between South Pointe Drive and First Street along Washington Avenue.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.
Related social media
A car just crashed in a restaurant in South Beach, Miami. Police and first responders have arrived. pic.twitter.com/BbSGYYzPZc— Clement Lottier (@Clemelo) February 24, 2022
TRAFFIC: Avoid the area between South Pointe Dr and 1 Street along Washington Ave due to a traffic crash.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 24, 2022
Location