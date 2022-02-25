Officers investigate crash in South Beach restaurants area

Clement Lottier shared this photo of Miami Beach police officers closing Washington Avenue after a crash on Thursday.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a car crash on Thursday night in South Beach.

A group of Joe’s Stone Crab customers heard the loud crash in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Clement Lottier shared a video that showed smoke and people running away from a restaurant across the street from Joe’s Stone Crab.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area between South Pointe Drive and First Street along Washington Avenue.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

Related social media

A car just crashed in a restaurant in South Beach, Miami. Police and first responders have arrived. pic.twitter.com/BbSGYYzPZc — Clement Lottier (@Clemelo) February 24, 2022

TRAFFIC: Avoid the area between South Pointe Dr and 1 Street along Washington Ave due to a traffic crash. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 24, 2022

Location