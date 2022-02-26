Beloved chiropractor dies in South Beach dining area crash

A beloved chiropractor from New York died after a woman who was parallel parking ran over restaurant patrons on Thursday in South Beach.

Gary Prince was having dinner with friends at Call Me Gaby, at 22 Washington Ave., when the driver of a Bentley struck him. Prince was 67.

“I could go on and on, the stories of how that man changed the trajectory of my life and many others,” Abdul Fox said on Friday about Prince’s passion for helping basketball players.

Fox said he considered Prince like a second father after he had mentored him for more than three decades. At least, he died while dining with friends, Fox said.

“What just kind of makes me smile is that he was doing something he loved to do, eating with friends,” Fox said.

Detectives who were investigating the cause of the crash said they don’t believe the woman was under the influence. Meanwhile, Fox said Prince taught him many lessons, but there is one that he will never forget.

“Give it your best because that’s always what he demanded of me — you know just to give my best”

