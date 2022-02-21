Grieving attorney was injured in South Beach helicopter crash

Two people were injured during a helicopter crash on Saturday in front of a crowded beach in Miami Beach.

MIAMI – Attorney Morgan Geller survived the crash of a four-seat lightweight helicopter into the ocean — feet away from a crowded beach — on Saturday in Miami Beach.

The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed shortly after 1 p.m., near the busy intersection of Ocean Drive and 10th Street in sunny South Beach. They were coming from the Florida Keys.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took her and the pilot’s wife to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition was stable, police said. The pilot didn’t need to be hospitalized.

Attorney Jorgen Slots, Geller’s fiancée, recently died in Miami Beach. Friends said she has been grieving since he suffered a head injury that appeared to be related to a golf cart fall.

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into the ocean on Saturday feet away from a crowded beach.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the helicopter crash.

The Robinson Helicopter Company’s model R44 and R44 II helicopters are popular and have been the subject of scrutiny by both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The R44 helicopters have had several FAA airworthiness directives including one late last year after reports of cracked blades. It warned, “the unsafe condition, if not addressed, could result in reduced controllability and subsequent loss of control of the helicopter.”

The NTSB also issued a safety recommendation in 2014 to the FAA requesting improvements to the helicopter’s resistance to a post-accident fuel tank leak.