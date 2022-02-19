78º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Helicopter crashes into ocean just feet from Miami Beach shore

Police: 2 people taken to hospital

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County
A helicopter crashed into the ocean just feet from the Miami Beach shore. (WPLG)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a helicopter crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach.

It happened at approximately 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

According to the FAA, the helicopter went down “under unknown circumstances” and three people were aboard.

Miami Beach police said two people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

MBPD also tweeted video of the crash, which can be seen below.

There was no word on the health status of a third occupant.

Officers closed the beach between 9th Street and 11th Street following the crash.

Authorities said the aircraft was a Robinson R44 helicopter.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter