Helicopter crashes into ocean just feet from Miami Beach shore

A helicopter crashed into the ocean just feet from the Miami Beach shore.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a helicopter crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach.

It happened at approximately 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

According to the FAA, the helicopter went down “under unknown circumstances” and three people were aboard.

Miami Beach police said two people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

MBPD also tweeted video of the crash, which can be seen below.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

There was no word on the health status of a third occupant.

Officers closed the beach between 9th Street and 11th Street following the crash.

Authorities said the aircraft was a Robinson R44 helicopter.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.